Tin Roof Coffee Bus grateful for community support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost a month ago, a couple with a vision to bring coffee to customers on wheels came to life in Bowling Green.

The Bradfords have been thankful for the outpouring of support from the community for the new local business. The mobile coffee shop has a wide variety of flavors and the owners are still adding new ones to the list.

Due to the coffee shop being on wheels, the owners have partnered with businesses in Bowling Green throughout the past few weeks.

“I mean they’ve been incredibly welcoming and helpful. They’ve brought their friends along. We’ve had Pappagallo and Lowe’s, several places that would come check on us they make sure that we’re doing well. They’ve just helped support us,” said Sara Bradford, Owner.

Bradford said over the past few weeks they’ve learned a lot and might have a few surprises up their sleeves for the future. This includes adding umbrellas to the side of the bus for those waiting in line.

“He wants to put umbrellas along the side of the bus. We do have some secrets in store for the future that we are sitting on,” Bradford added.

The Bradfords post their hours and locations for the day on their Facebook page.

According to a Verizon report, Bowling Green ranks #31 on the list of best places to start a small business, in the United States, just like Tin Roof Coffee. Bowling Green was the only city in Kentucky that made the list.

