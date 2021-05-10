Advertisement

Tops earn No. 4 seed in upcoming C-USA softball tournament hosted by WKU

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament that will take place on The Hill from May 12-15. The Hilltoppers are the first tournament host to make the field since the 2014 campaign. As the No. 4 seed, WKU earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single and double-elimination formats. Wednesday’s first round will be single elimination for competing teams, while the quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play. All games leading up to Saturday’s championship will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the title game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at noon CT.

Championship action gets underway on Wednesday with four first-round matchups starting with No. 5 Middle Tennessee (26-21, 11-8 C-USA East) versus No. 8 UTSA (14-30, 8-12 C-USA West) at noon. Game two will see No. 6 Louisiana Tech (22-29, 10-10 C-USA West) and No. 7 Marshall (19-12, 8-8 C-USA East) meet at 2:30 p.m. Transitioning to the evening slate, No. 4 seed and tournament host WKU (27-12, 10-6 C-USA East) will face off against the winner of game one at 5 p.m. Wednesday’s final first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with a matchup between No. 3 Charlotte (30-17, 14-6 C-USA East) and the winner of game two.

Top-seeded North Texas (37-10, 18-2 C-USA West) earned a double bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals after landing atop the West Division standings. No. 2 seed UAB (29-18, 15-5 C-USA West) also earned the automatic bid into the second round. The Mean Green will make its first appearance on Thursday at 2 p.m. with potential matchups including the tournament’s No. 4, 5 or 8 seeds. The Blazers will take the field for the 4:30 p.m. tilt and will draw either the No. 3, 6 or 7 seeds.

