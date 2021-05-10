Advertisement

Warren Co. man is arrested on domestic violence charges

Bryan Aldridge, 46 of Warren County is arrested on Domestic Violence charges(WCSO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Royal Court for what turned out to be a domestic disturbance.

Deputies say the victim told them the man inside the home had thrown her to the ground and choked her following a argument.

Deputies tried for two hours to make contact with the suspect, Bryan Aldridge, who was inside the home.

Finally, after making contact with Aldridge, deputies were able to arrest him with no further incident.

Aldridge, 46, was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Assault - 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) and Strangulation - 2nd Degree.

