Winning Kentucky Derby tickets can still be cashed in at Kentucky Downs.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The first Saturday in May marked the running of the 147th Kentucky Derby. On Sunday officials announced the derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following the derby.

According to Kentucky Downs officials, they have received many calls asking if people are still able to cash in their winning derby tickets, and the answer is yes.

“The order of horses nothing has changed in that race and even if it did those tickets are still good. Tickets are final as written and as results were posted right after the race,” said John Wholihan, Director of Marketing Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.

While the derby took place just a week ago those tickets do have an expiration date if you have yet to cash yours in.

“They do expire after a certain amount of time and that is by the state of Kentucky. But we are only a week or so out so just come on in when you are ready and we are going to have a good time,” Wholihan added.

The second race of the Triple Crown, the Preakness, is set to run on Saturday. You can place your bet ahead of the race at Kentucky Downs or place your bets on the day of.

“We have the actual race on Saturday, it should be noted that either of those days you can bet. So you can bet on Friday in advance for Saturday also if you are not able to join us on Saturday. So there is a lot going on, it’ll be a fun day,” said Wholihan.

One of the owners of the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs had a horse run in the Kentucky Derby. Midnight Bourbon placed 6th in the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” According to Wholihan, they are planning to have Midnight Bourbon run in the Preakness.

Also making an appearance at the Preakness will be Medina Spirit. According to reports from the Associated Press, trainer Bob Baffert will not be in attendance.

In order for a horse to win the Triple Crown, they must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes.

