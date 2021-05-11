Advertisement

37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
Nurse arrested for possession of fentanyl and other charges
Nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Glasgow Police need help finding a missing person
Glasgow Police need help finding missing woman
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe
Tony Gilbert of Glasgow
Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Take a Look at This: Dracula's castle offers vaccines; morphing pasta
Kentucky COVID Facts 5-11-2021
Authorities investigate Ohio County shooting