Authorities investigate Ohio County shooting

MCHENRY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a shooting from last Friday in Ohio County.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 11 p.m. about a man shot at a home on Howard Street in McHenry. OCSO Deputies along with the assistance of Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.

Officials said the man was shot in the lower abdomen area and was airlifted to Vanderbilt. No arrest has been made at this time, and identities are being withheld for the integrity of the investigation.

