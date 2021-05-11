Advertisement

Bowling Green City Schools declining option for do-over year

By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Education for Bowling Green Independent Schools has voted to not offer students the option of taking a do-over year, offered through Senate Bill 128.

Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Gary Fields said 23 students in grades 7 through 12 had shown interest in taking advantage of the do-over year. Fields issued this statement on social media.

Fields added that Bowling Green High School and Junior high will be reaching out to the 23 students who showed interest to discuss academic support, remediation, and summer learning options that the district can provide to their children.

