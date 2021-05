BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples hosted the Greenwood Gators Monday and took care of business at home winning 10-1.

With the win, Bowling Green increases their winning streak to 16 games moving to 21-3 on the season. The Gators fall to 14-10 on the season.

Greenwood will host the Purples Tuesday.

