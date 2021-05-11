Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods get ready for opening day

BG Hot Rods logo
BG Hot Rods logo(WBKO)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Funnel cake, ice cream and hot dogs are all fan favorites at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The Bowling Green Hot Rods are back in action on Tuesday.

Last season the team had to cancel all of their games. But now the minor league team is happy to welcome fans in the stands for their first home game of the year.

“We are just most excited to be able to open our gates welcome our fans back,” said Eric Leach, General Manager.

The team is an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and they are currently 4-2 on the road.

“We can’t wait to see their smiling faces. That is truly what we have missed the most over the past two years,” said Leach.

The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists. The first pitch is tonight at 6:35 p.m.

For more on the Hot Rods schedule for this season click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
Nurse arrested for possession of fentanyl and other charges
Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Glasgow Police need help finding a missing person
Glasgow Police need help finding missing woman
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe
Tony Gilbert of Glasgow
Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot

Latest News

Points for Puppets
Interview
The BRADD Family Caregiver Support Program
Good News
Good News: Google doodle finalist
An improved day compared to Monday, but still chilly with clouds increasing in the afternoon....
Sunshine to start, but clouds will return for Tuesday