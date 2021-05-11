Bowling Green Hot Rods get ready for opening day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Funnel cake, ice cream and hot dogs are all fan favorites at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The Bowling Green Hot Rods are back in action on Tuesday.

Last season the team had to cancel all of their games. But now the minor league team is happy to welcome fans in the stands for their first home game of the year.

“We are just most excited to be able to open our gates welcome our fans back,” said Eric Leach, General Manager.

The team is an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and they are currently 4-2 on the road.

“We can’t wait to see their smiling faces. That is truly what we have missed the most over the past two years,” said Leach.

The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists. The first pitch is tonight at 6:35 p.m.

For more on the Hot Rods schedule for this season click HERE.

