BRADD offers support for family caregivers, Medicare costs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may have heard it said that you have to fill your cup before you can fill someone else’s. Caregivers taking care of elderly loved ones need support.

The BRADD Family Caregiver Support Program is a federal program that helps family members get access to respite services to give them a much needed break. They can also be a resource to help caregivers find the services they need in order to keep their loved one at home. BRADD can connect you with support groups in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Eligibility requires being an informal (unpaid) caregiver who is taking care of someone over the age of 60 or any age with Alzheimer’s disease. The elderly person must need hands-on assistance with some daily tasks in order to qualify for respite.

The MIPPA (Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act) Program helps individuals with Medicare apply for extra help with their healthcare costs.

Medicare recipients can get help to pay for their Part B drug plan & Part D doctor visits.

Anyone on Medicare can call the BRADD office to apply, although the program does aim to assist lower income individuals. Reach the BRADD office at 270-782-9223 or go here.

