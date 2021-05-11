Chicago man found dead in Hardin County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a missing Chicago man who was found dead in Hardin County earlier this month.

On April 26, Kentucky State Police say they were contacted about a missing Chicago man that had last been seen and heard from in the Hardin County area.

Later, on May 1, KSP located a body in a wooded area just off 31W near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. The body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy and positive identification.

Quincy K. Ukaigwe, age 30 of Chicago, Illinois was identified as the victim.

Ukaigwe appears to have died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He had been reported missing on April 18 by Chicago authorities.

Authorities believe that Ukaigwe traveled to Radcliff to visit a childhood friend and last spoke with family members on April 18.

Police said they are currently following up on strong leads in the investigation. They are also looking for Ukaigwe’s American Bulldog named Abloh that was believed to have been with Ukaigwe at the time of his death.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are asked to contact KSP Detective Tony Hardin at (270) 766-5078.

