Dorena-Hickman Ferry expected to resume operations this week

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is expected to resume operations this week.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on May 5 for engine maintenance.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says several parts had to be ordered for repairs, but Capt. Jeremy Newsom was optimistic that work can be completed and the ferry can reopen sometime Wednesday.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

It is the only direct route between the two states.

