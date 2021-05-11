Advertisement

Elizabethtown family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack

Charlie Miller will never forget the piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Charlie Miller will never forget the piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made yelping for help. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Scarred and traumatized. These are a few of the feelings one Elizabethtown family is facing after a trio of coyotes invade their home.

Charlie Miller will never forget the piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made yelping for help.

“There was a coyote back here, and one over here, and one had her head. and one had her rump,” Miller described the scene he discovered in his front yard when he rushed outside.

Miller found Gabby pinned down by two coyotes, a third one keeping a lookout.

“I just ran toward them and yelled as loud as I could,” Miller said. “I said ‘Get out of here!’ Fortunately, they’re still scared of humans, evidently.”

The coyotes took off and Gabby ran back inside. The wild animals left a mark, their teeth puncturing through Gabby’s skin on her back and neck.

With nearby construction of homes and condos, the Millers said the coyotes are pushed out and into people’s yards to forage for food, attacking pets like Gabby in the process.

“She was so scared she bit me,” Miller said. “She was still in defense mode, and evidently they rolled her in the grass because she was soaking wet. The vet said she was one lucky little girl, coyotes usually do not leave victims behind.”

The trauma that was left behind by the coyotes will stay with the Millers and Gabby, giving them a tough lesson learned. The family now will not let Gabby out by herself.

Charlie and his wife Peggy never had children of their own. Gabby, their only fur baby, is all they have.

On Monday, Gabby returned to her old self for the first time in about a week since the attack. The family hopes the coyotes don’t come back around.

The miniature schnauzer is on several antibiotics and pain medicines to help with the healing process.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe

Latest News

Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary
Tickets to go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home @10
Tickets to go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home @10
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary