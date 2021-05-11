Advertisement

Glasgow Police need help finding missing woman

May. 10, 2021
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department needs help to find 31-year-old Sarah Whitcraft.

Whitcraft is 5′1″, 116 lbs, and was last seen on Hillcrest getting into a grey sedan.

According to a Facebook post from Glasgow Police Department, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a white backpack with flowers.

She was last seen on May 6, and was supposed to return home that day but has not returned.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

