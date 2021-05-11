Gov. Beshear reports 758 new COVID-19 cases; 3.15% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

Gov. Beshear reported 758 new cases of the virus and 23 deaths. The newly reported deaths included a 42-year-old Barren County woman, a 70-year-old Monroe County woman, a 96-year-old Muhlenberg County woman and a 59-year-old woman from Simpson County. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Tuesday, click here.

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report.

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-11-2021 (WBKO)

