Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe
Nurse arrested for possession of fentanyl and other charges
Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Tony Gilbert of Glasgow
Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot
Bryan Aldridge, 46 of Warren County is arrested on Domestic Violence charges
Warren Co. man is arrested on domestic violence charges

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
An improved day compared to Monday, but still chilly with clouds increasing in the afternoon....
Sunshine to start, but clouds will return for Tuesday
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing