Historic RailPark and Train Museum cites financial hardships coming out of 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday is KY Gives 2021, and the Historic RailPark and Train Museum in Bowling Green is encouraging the community to consider donating to the non-profit.

The history at the RailPark stems back more than 100 years and it’s places like this that were hit hard during the pandemic as they had to halt tours and close down the museum. There are still capacity limits in place, so the RailPark is still trying to bounce back.

“We weren’t able to have tours for several months last year, our capacity limits have been cut. We hope that they’ll be able to increase within the summer. So of course our financial spending has been cut,” said Jessica Warren, Development Officer with Historic RailPark and Train Museum.

As a lot of the rail cars at the depot are old and historic, it takes about $2,500 to maintain them each year, in addition to the restorations of some cars.

“We constantly have projects going on. We have our museum, we opened a new exhibit last fall, we have new exhibits that are planned to open this fall. So we have lots of financial needs for sure,” said Warren.

The building and train cars are a staple site and activity in Bowling Green, which is a great reason to give back to it.

“We’re a tourism attraction. We have people coming in from Florida and Oklahoma all over the country who come to check out the rail cars that are train buffs are history buffs” said Warren. “So it is extremely important to maintain the history so we don’t forget for future generations.”

Kentucky Nonprofit Network is offering incentives based on some donations throughout Tuesday which would help to increase the RailPark’s chances to win additional financial gifts.

