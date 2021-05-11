Hollingsworth Set to Begin Professional Basketball Career

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth announced Monday that he will not use an extra fifth year of college eligibility and will begin his professional basketball career.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard will leave The Hill with his name all over the program’s record book.

Hollingsworth, who started every game of his college career and never missed a game, set new WKU records for most minutes played in a career (4,525) and games started (131). He’s also ranked fifth on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,896 career points, as well as in the top 10 for career steals, free throws made, free throws attempted and free-throw percentage.

Hollingsworth averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior in 2020-21 and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

His biggest basket of the season came in the regular-season finale against Old Dominion, when his three-point play in the final 30 seconds broke a 57-all tie and lifted the Hilltoppers to the C-USA East Division title – their first regular season championship since 2009.

One of the first two four-year players at WKU for head coach Rick Stansbury, Hollingsworth was a part of 88 total wins, three C-USA championship game appearances and two NIT berths.

The Lexington native and father of two graduated earlier this month with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Hollingsworth wrote a letter with his decision to his twitter:

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.