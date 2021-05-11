Advertisement

Hollingsworth Set to Begin Professional Basketball Career

Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth announced Monday that he will not use an extra fifth year of college eligibility and will begin his professional basketball career.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard will leave The Hill with his name all over the program’s record book.

Hollingsworth, who started every game of his college career and never missed a game, set new WKU records for most minutes played in a career (4,525) and games started (131). He’s also ranked fifth on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,896 career points, as well as in the top 10 for career steals, free throws made, free throws attempted and free-throw percentage.

Hollingsworth averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior in 2020-21 and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

His biggest basket of the season came in the regular-season finale against Old Dominion, when his three-point play in the final 30 seconds broke a 57-all tie and lifted the Hilltoppers to the C-USA East Division title – their first regular season championship since 2009.

One of the first two four-year players at WKU for head coach Rick Stansbury, Hollingsworth was a part of 88 total wins, three C-USA championship game appearances and two NIT berths.

The Lexington native and father of two graduated earlier this month with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Hollingsworth wrote a letter with his decision to his twitter:

