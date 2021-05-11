Advertisement

Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign gathered at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Monday evening for the third anniversary of the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.

KY Poor People's Campaign e3 year anniversary Bowling Green KY

Posted by Kentucky Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on Monday, May 10, 2021

Three years ago in Frankfort, the group started with the 40 days of action, traveling all over the state and speaking. They even made a stop in Bowling Green in 2019. Now three years later they have returned to Bowling Green to celebrate and speak once again.

“The thing that we’re doing today, other than celebrating that is, we’re wanting to bring awareness to the community. Number one, it makes a difference when we get out and march. When we talk to our legislators and when we write those letters, and when we make those phone calls and we continue to push that, it makes a difference,” said Joyce Adkins, KPPC chair.

The campaign has plans to have a national march in Washington next June. To learn more about the campaign click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe

Latest News

Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary
Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign celebrates three year anniversary
Tickets to go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home @10
Tickets to go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home @10
Charlie Miller will never forget the piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Elizabethtown family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack