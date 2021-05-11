Advertisement

KSP Post 3 holds Law Enforcement Memorial Wreath Ceremony

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police Post 3 traveled across the state of Kentucky today to remember fallen troopers.

For over 40 years Post 3 has been visiting the Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green to honor Lt. William Smith, who was shot in the line of duty in the 1970′s.

In attendance today was Lt. Smith’s son, several other relatives, and law enforcement officials from the region.

“As always, it just means a great deal to my family for the respect that my father is always been shown by the Kentucky State Police,” said Tommy Smith, Lt. Smith’s son.

Post 3 also honored Trooper Thurtell, Patrolman Robert Rowland, and Detective Darrell Phelps Tuesday.

