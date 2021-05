GRAMBLING, La. (WBKO) - Lindsey Wilson College proved to be the best Raiders tonight as the Blue Raiders defeated the Northwestern College Red Raiders 45-13 in the NAIA National Championship game.

This is the first football championship for Lindsey Wilson College.

The Blue Raiders finish the season 11-0.

