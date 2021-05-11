Muse named interim Head Coach of BCHS Football Program

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Tommy Muse has been named the interim head coach of the Barren County High School Football program.

Tommy is a 1995 Barren County High School graduate and played football for the Trojans throughout his high school career.

Coach Muse earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western Kentucky University and later his master’s degree in exercise science.

He has served as a physical education teacher at Barren County Middle School for the past fourteen years and is also currently serving as the Barren County Youth Football Coordinator.

With twenty years of experience, Tommy brings a wide range of experience and knowledge to the position.

He began his coaching career in 2002 as an assistant coach at Warren Central and later moved to Edmonson County as an assistant.

In 2007, he joined the Barren County football program and has served as defensive coordinator for the Trojans for the past eleven years.

Tommy is married to Tina Muse, also a Barren County teacher and alumni, and they have five children.

Amy Irwin, Barren County High School Principal, stated, “I deeply appreciate Coach Muse’s loyalty to Barren County football. Tommy has demonstrated a strong commitment to our student athletes, and his connection to Barren County runs deep. I know he will do a wonderful job leading the program.” Barren County High School athletic director, Warren Cunningham, is also pleased with the new hire, “Tommy is committed to Barren County football. His work with the youth football program is essential to building the foundation for the high school program, and his years of leadership as defensive coordinator will serve the team well.” Coach Muse commented, “I am excited to have the opportunity to take on the role as head coach of the Barren County Trojans. I feel honored to work with such a fine group of student athletes.”

