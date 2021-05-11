New non-profit, community center breaks ground in Barren County

GOODNIGHT, Ky. (WBKO) - A new non-profit and community center recently broke ground in Barren County.

The Sanctuary Safehaven will be located at 7150 North Jackson Hwy in Cave City next to United Faith Independence Church in the Goodnight area. The vision of this facility will be to reach children or families in need.

The project will be built in phases with the first phase being a gymnasium for children in the community to come to after school or on the weekends.

“Just to give them an environment. A lot of times when they leave the school campuses, there are children that go back into situations that there are struggles,” said Jeremy Wilson, Pastor of United Faith Independence Church.

However, the community center will go beyond a place to simply play sports and arcade games, Wilson says.

“In the winter months, maybe there are some folks that are having bad times, don’t have a place to stay. We will have showers, we’ll have a kitchen, a dining area where we can accommodate for a short period of time-- just to get them off the street when it’s very bad weather. So it’s, it’s got several layers to this,”

The second phase will contain classrooms, meeting rooms, a dining hall, kitchen, game room and emergency and living quarters.

Wilson says the project and ministry is being completely funded through donations. If anyone would like to contribute to the building fund, they can reach out to the Sanctuary Safehaven on Facebook.

The timeline for completion of construction is tentative based on funding, but they hope to have phase one complete by next spring.

“Wherever the need is, our doors will be open. So we definitely need prayers and support. We’re excited, but we got a lot of work ahead of us.”

