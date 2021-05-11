Paige Carter named to C-USA all Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball redshirt-senior Paige Carter earned a spot on the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic Team the league office announced Monday. Carter completed her Master’s degree from WKU in Recreation Sport Administration this past semester with a 4.0 GPA. She also earned her Bachelor’s degree on The Hill in Sport Management.

Carter has started all 39 games for the Hilltoppers this season and leads WKU in batting average (.382), hits (50), doubles (17), home runs (11), slugging percentage (.763), walks (24) and on-base percentage (.478). Her 17 doubles this season are a new single-season program record. She also sits fifth on WKU’s career home runs list with 27.

She’s spent seven semesters on the WKU President’s List and an eighth on the Dean’s List. Carter has also earned a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years and landed on the C-USA Academic Medal list three times. The Crown Point, Indiana, native is also a three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.

Across her five seasons on The Hill, Carter has appeared in 212 games while starting 173. Her 117 career RBI is tied for fourth in the Hilltopper record book.

Carter is the fifth Hilltopper to earn C-USA All-Academic Team recognition since WKU joined the league prior to the 2015 campaign. She joins Kelsey McGuffin (2018), Kathryn Downing (2017), Jordan Mauch (2016) and Preslie Cruce (2015).

