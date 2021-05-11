School districts across south-central Kentucky vote on SB 128

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday evening, two school districts in south-central Kentucky voted to reject Senate Bill 128.

The bill would be a do-over school year for students. Students in the districts had until May 1 to decide. Each local school board across the state has the option to accept the bill or reject it. School boards must make this decision by June 1.

According to the superintendent for the Bowling Green Independent School District, only 23 students applied for the “do-over” year. The district voted Monday night to ultimately reject the bill. However, they did meet with the students and parents who applied for SB 128 to figure out a plan so they do not fall behind.

“Senate Bill 128, one of the things that it says is it’s a do-over bill. So you’d have to do over the classes you did this year. Well, the difficulty is when you have, if you have students who have you know, made A’s and B’s and they are taking dual credit courses, AP courses, things like that, you know, it’s really impossible to do over those courses. So I think it’s going to require us to really work with those families and find out, what are the learning gaps, what are they concerned about, and then targeting those. That’s what we’re working on beginning today,” said Gary Fields, BGISD Superintendent.

The Edmonson County Board of Education also rejected SB 128. The Edmonson County Superintendent said less than one percent of his district applied.

“Our board felt that they can offer every service that they needed to offer to our students without accepting Senate Bill 128. I agree with them that we can and we’ll be able to help students without being able to use the supplemental year,” said Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Superintendent.

The Simpson County School Board of Education will be voting on the bill next week in their board meeting. The district has around 52 students that have applied.

“So we’re going to be meeting with those students and parents individually, to talk to them about that, and let them know what that consists of, and how that will work for their student. Obviously, our board has not voted on that yet,” said Tim Schlosser, Franklin-Simpson County Schools Superintendent.

The Warren County Public School Board of Education will also be voting on Senate Bill 128 next week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.