Scottsville nurse arrested for multiple charges including possession of fentanyl

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -On Saturday, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Genesis Healthcare for a possible intoxicated employee.

According to authorities, the employee was identified as Melissa C. Howard of Scottsville, who is also a licensed Practical Nurse at Genesis Healthcare.

A patch of Fentanyl was found in Howard’s pocket, and she was found chewing on a Fentanyl patch when authorities arrived.

Two other fentanyl patches were found in Howard’s possession, and according to authorities, they were all stolen from other patients.

Howard was arrested and charged with:

· 3 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition—Controlled Substance (U/$10,000)

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense—Opiates

· Public Intoxication—Controlled Substance

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

She was taken to the Hart County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

A mugshot is not available.

