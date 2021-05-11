Sunshine to start, but clouds will return for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool Monday with stray late day showers, we have drier and slightly warmer air for the second day of the work week.

An improved day compared to Monday, but still chilly with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Grab the medium cup of Joe before you go! (WBKO)

Tuesday morning will start off with mostly clear and cold conditions as high pressure to our northwest is ushering in cool Great Lakes air into south-central Kentucky! A few spots towards Dale Hollow Lake and Lake Cumberland could be dealing with areas of patchy dense fog - so if traveling through these spots, give yourself plenty of time and don’t forget to have the low beams of your vehicle on! We have plentiful sunshine this morning before mid-to-high level clouds move back into the region as a wave of energy moves along the Ohio River. High temperatures will go into the mid-to-upper 60s as winds will be fairly light out of the northeast. We could see a short-lived stray sprinkle or light rain shower this evening as the wave of energy moves in, but most places will remain dry. The light rain will be minimal and shouldn’t be any cause of concern for this evening! In fact, the Bowling Green Hot Rods Opening Night is tonight and aside from the clouds, it is going to be great baseball weather!

Tonight the cloud cover sticks around as stray shower chances slightly increase after 9 p.m. and last into the very early morning hours for Wednesday. The rain, once again, will be light, but could bring up to a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies early in the day followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Wednesday will also be noticeably cooler from midday into the evening as high temperatures will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s with breezy northeasterly winds in the afternoon. After Wednesday, south-central Kentucky will be on a warming trend yet again - and it looks to stay around longer than a few days!

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies as high temperatures go back in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued northeasterly winds, but they will be lighter. We could also see stray shower chances once again, but it will be light moisture so there are no impacts expected from the potential light rain - but once again most places will stay dry. On Friday, we have more sunshine in store to end the work week on a good note! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! The weekend is split as dry conditions are expected on Saturday while Sunday could see isolated showers throughout the day. They do have something in common though - highs in the low-to-mid 70s with southerly winds! By early next week, isolated to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as high temperatures go into the upper 70s! Long range computer models indicate that we will continue the warming pattern for the latter half of the month of May along with seasonal moisture, so scattered showers and storms can be expected for the majority of the following week! Stay with WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. High 64. Low 43. Winds NE at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 68. Low 43. Winds NE at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1936, 1922)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2608 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.60″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.74″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

