Unseasonably Cool Through Mid-week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a tad warmer with sunshine hanging on through most of the day. A weak disturbance clips our region tonight with just a small shot at a bit of rain along the KY/TN line. Otherwise, we look dry for awhile.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies early in the day followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Wednesday will also be noticeably cooler from midday into the evening as high temperatures will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s with breezy northeasterly winds in the afternoon. After Wednesday, south-central Kentucky will be on a warming trend yet again - and it looks to stay around longer than a few days!

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies as high temperatures go back in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued northeasterly winds, but they will be lighter. We could also see stray shower chances once again, but it will be light moisture so there are no impacts expected from the potential light rain - but once again most places will stay dry. On Friday, we have more sunshine in store to end the work week on a good note! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! The weekend is split as dry conditions are expected on Saturday while Sunday could see isolated showers throughout the day. They do have something in common though - highs in the low-to-mid 70s with southerly winds! By early next week, isolated to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as high temperatures go into the upper 70s! Long range computer models indicate that we will continue the warming pattern for the latter half of the month of May along with seasonal moisture, so scattered showers and storms can be expected for the majority of the following week! Stay with WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a bit cooler. High 66, Low 43, winds NE-13

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. High 68, Low 43, winds NE-9

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 71, Low 46, winds NE-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 94 (1936)

Record Low: 32 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.43″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.57″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Moderate (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2608 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.