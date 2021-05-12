Advertisement

BGHS schedule includes shortened Wednesdays beginning in August

Bowling Green High School
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - On Wednesday, Bowling Green High school announced a schedule change beginning in August.

Wednesday’s class schedule will be shortened to allow students and staff to work together in groups outside of school time. To allow for the change, 15 minutes will be added to the school day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with school in session from 8:25 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. On Wednesdays, the school will be in session from 8:25 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. Each day will include six periods of instruction, however, classes on Wednesdays will meet for 30 minutes.

Bowling Green Independent School District released the following:

“Bowling Green High School is reimagining the traditional school day to provide more instructional time and opportunities for students. Beginning in August 2021, the BGHS calendar will include a shortened class schedule most Wednesday afternoons to allow students and staff to work together in groups outside of class time, or to utilize support services provided by the school.

“On Early Release Wednesdays, students will have the option to leave campus at the end of the school day, or they may participate in various activities, such as optional class or club project work time, student leadership activities, small group music instruction, or student support services such as study sessions, peer tutoring, assistance with the FAFSA/college applications, etc.

“The school building will be open on Early Release Wednesdays, including student supervision until 3:15 p.m.

“This flexible schedule will empower students to prioritize their time throughout the week, which is an important skill as they transition out of BGHS to either post-secondary education or to a career. While they may choose to leave campus at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesdays, the new schedule and allocation of minutes, ultimately offers 16.2 more hours of instructional time during the school year than were provided in 2019-2020.

“Early Release Wednesdays will also offer more structured collaboration among the BGHS faculty, who will work with their teams between 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. This embeds time within the work week for common planning, data studies, and curriculum alignment among teachers, as well as professional development.

“More detailed information will be shared with students later this week.”

