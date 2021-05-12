Bowling Green Police help build Habitat for Humanity home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department spent time Wednesday morning building with Habitat for Humanity.

Five police officers and one of their sons helped build the structural walls for a three-unit townhome that will go up at Durbin Estates.

“The Bowling Green Police Department today came in and did a great job of working with us. Very efficient group, very productive group,” said Iver Alenicks, Project Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity in Bowling Green.

Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building the townhome units for future homeowners.

The police department says they plan to continue to help with this specific project.

“People need a place to live. And this matters and it’s an opportunity to be a part of something that matters. That’s a little off what we do every day but still just as important. And we were thankful to be allowed to come and volunteer with us,” said Deputy Chief of BGPD, Brian Harrell.

