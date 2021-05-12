Breezy and cool, but plentiful sunshine for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm and mostly cloudy Tuesday evening, we finally have some sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler - fortunately the temperature trend is up from here!

A jacket and sunglasses will be needed as you head out the door this afternoon! (WBKO)

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies early in the day followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Wednesday will also be noticeably cooler from midday into the evening as high temperatures will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s with breezy northeasterly winds in the afternoon. After Wednesday, south-central Kentucky will be on a warming trend yet again - and it looks to stay around longer than a few days!

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies as high temperatures go back in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued northeasterly winds, but they will be lighter. On Friday, we have even more sunshine in store to end the work week on a good note! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! The weekend is split as dry conditions are expected on Saturday while Sunday could see stray showers throughout the day. They do have something in common though - highs in the low-to-mid 70s with southerly winds! By early next week, isolated to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as high temperatures go into the upper 70s! Long range computer models indicate that we will continue the warming pattern for the latter half of the month of May along with seasonal moisture, so scattered showers and storms can be expected for the majority of the following week! Stay with WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and chilly. High 64. Low 43. Winds NE at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 43. Winds NE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 46. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1914)

Record Low Today: 37 (1951)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 7)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 44

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.43″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

