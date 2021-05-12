Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened and is actively investigating the homicide of Twilight Crooks which took place nearly 20 years ago. With the recent assistance of the FBI’s forensic team and newer technology, we are hopeful that we will be able to identify the DNA of anyone associated with the death or disposal of Twilight Crooks body.

The investigation revealed that on the afternoon of August 28th 2001, Twilight Crooks received a phone call that was traced back to the Plano County Store from a pay phone outside. It is believed that after this call Twilight left her home. It wasn’t until September 10th, two weeks later, Twilight’s body was found fully clothed in a wooded area just off of Matlock Old Union Church Road. When located, Twilight was wearing what appeared to be a jersey type shirt from Edmonson County.

As of late, the physical evidence has been re-examined and submitted to the FBI’s laboratory for analysis.

In addition, recent leads received have been helpful. As we prepare this case for prosecution, any additional help will further substantiate the physical evidence obtained. If you have knowledge on this case, now is the time to come forward. If you believe that you may have seen or heard ANYTHING pertaining to this case investigation, you need to contact crime stoppers immediately! Your knowledge of those involved in the homicide or disposal of the body of Twilight Crooks can bring those responsible to justice.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

