Dash for Gas: Panic buying fueling the problem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - News of the Colonial pipeline cyber attack have drivers dashing to the pumps to fuel up in what they think is going to be a fuel shortage. But Franklin Oil, a fuel distributor in Simpson County, KY says if we continue to fuel up as normal there will be enough gas to go around for everyone.

On Wednesday, gas stations throughout Southcentral Kentucky closed early or posted signs that certain grades were unavailable.

“A lot of stations don’t have premium and 89 gas, they only have regular gas--this little car is pretty good on gas and it takes 87 so we should be good,” said traveler, Frederick Huff.

Franklin Oil, who supply gasoline throughout our region, and also Tennessee say at this time there’s no shortage of gas.

“People are panicking and getting into long lines and trying to get filled up, when if they would just get what they need when they need it and everybody does that then we really won’t run out of fuel,” said Lydia Johnson Latham, co-owner/manager Johnson Oil. “The colonial pipeline fuels about 50% of the southeast state. So there’s another 50%, that is still flowing and still available.”

Johnson Oil says fuel is being allocated on a 24-hour basis for top off’s, so when people run the pumps gas stations can’t replenish until the next day.

I asked Lydia, “What would you say to people that are out there filling up gallons and gallons at the pump?”

“That’s the problem. we’ve even had an instance of somebody cleaning out an old tank and wanting to fill it up with gas, and actually pulled up to a gas station and just started pumping into like a 200 or 300-gallon tank. Just because they’re afraid they’re gonna run out of gas, don’t do that. you’re the reason why we’re running out,” said Lydia

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has just announced that the Colonial pipeline will re-start operations Wednesday evening. According to AAA, the national average for gas prices now sits at $3 per gallon the first time to see a climb since 2014.

