Glasgow PD: Annual fallen officer ceremony a bit heavier this year

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department celebrated National Police Week by honoring fallen law enforcement officers at their annual ceremony. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Flags were lowered and wreaths laid to honor all the officers who have ever died in the line of duty.

The Glasgow Police Chief and Barren County Sheriff took turns reading out loud the names of officers and deputies who have died in the line of duty throughout the years.

Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast says this ceremony was extra heavy this year given the climate surrounding law enforcement officers over the past year.

“We’re very blessed with our community, very blessed. They were they stick together with us, they take care of us, we take care of them, but across the nation, people need to understand that not all police officers are bad. There are good ones,” said Arbogast.

Like many other departments nationwide, Glasgow Police Department says they are hiring but they are having trouble recruiting people to become police officers.

“The majority of law enforcement departments or departments within law enforcement are taking applications. It’s getting harder to fill the spots for police officers. People don’t want to do this anymore,” said Arbogast.

In Washington DC, there is a wall memorial honoring more than 22,000 officers who have died in the line of duty and about 500 of those names are from Kentucky.

So far this year, around 120 officers have died in the line of duty.

The Glasgow Police Department has lost the following officers: Harry Collins: July 19, 1929, Robert Thurman: September 18, 1914 and K-9 Ranger: July 20, 2011.

