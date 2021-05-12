Hospice of Southern Kentucky hosts Illuminations Memorial Event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Hospice of Southern Kentucky hosted a memorial event at Circus Square park in Bowling Green. They set up light towers for people to come out most of the afternoon and write the name of a lost loved one on them.

“We felt like the community as a whole was in a time of grief, just after coming out of the pandemic, and all of the challenges that we’ve all faced. We would be remised if we didn’t make this a community wide memorial event,” Mckinze Willard with Hospice of Southern Kentucky said.

At 6 p.m. they held a ceremony with music, prayer and reading of the memorial names. As the sun went down, the light towers began to glow. “We hope that it is has something for everyone that speaks to them, nd they can relate to and use this as an expression of grief,” Willard explained.

Hospice usually hosts a memorial event in the month of May, but this year wanted to get the whole community involved. They hope to make this illuminations event an every year occurrence.

