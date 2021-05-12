Hot Rods’ fans celebrate opening day at ballpark after two year hiatus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of COVID-19, the Bowling Green Hot Rods had to cancel their 2020 season.

“It was kind of difficult because this had become a regular occurrence for us. We enjoyed coming here, we enjoyed seeing friends and family coming out,” Cory Felts, a regular Hot Rods’ fan said.

The Bowling Green Ballpark opened at 50% capacity on Tuesday, for their first home game of the season. Fans were asked to sit with their party of two to six people, and then distance from other people in the stands.

“We’re going to be checking temperatures as fans come in. We’re going to ask that you wear your mask in the common spaces, concession lines all those types of things,” General Manager Eric Leach said. Other COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

The Hot Rods played the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday. “It’s just awesome to get back out and do something that feels normal,” Carol Genet, a Hot Rods fan, said.

Leach said they players were just as excited as fans to finally get to play again. “We moved up a level, so we have 14 guys from ’19 and they’re like ‘we can’t wait to play in front of fans.’ It means the world to them,” Leach explained.

The Hot Rods have home games every day this week. You can buy tickets using this link.

