Hot Rods get a win in their first home game in nearly two years

Bowling Green would go on to win this one 5-1 and improve to 5-2 on the year
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been over 600 days since the home fans in Bowling got to see minor league baseball in person. But that streak was ended Tuesday night as the Bowling Green Hot Rods returned to Bowling Green Ballpark to take on the Ashville Tourist.

For those that were in attendance, they saw a stellar pitching performance put on my Hot Rods starter, Peyton Battenfield. In just four innings the 23-year-old struck out nine Tourist batters and gave up zero hits and just one walk.

That was enough because at the bottom of the fourth, left fielder Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run shot to give the home team a lead they never gave up.

Bowling Green would go on to win this one 5-1 and improve to 5-2 on the year

