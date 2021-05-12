Advertisement

I-165 interchange upgrade project begins in Butler County

Drivers should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times...
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, crews started a project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Road in Butler County.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the improvements are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019.

New ramps will be constructed with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built.

Drivers should expect lane closures and lane shifts at different times throughout the construction process. Officials said the exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was award $8,126,141.86 on March 30. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

