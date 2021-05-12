Advertisement

Jack Harlow’s DJ charged in deadly Derby weekend shooting at Louisville club

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow’s DJ has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to this month’s deadly shooting at a Louisville nightclub.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon on Tuesday for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash.

Nash, 37, was working as a bartender at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road early on the morning of May 1.

Louisville Metro Police said a warrant was issued for O’Bannon’s arrest in relation to the murder Tuesday morning. He later turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

O’Bannon also has been charged with tampering with evidence. He is currently booked at Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned Monday.

Harlow, a rising hip-hop star from Louisville, was inside the club when the shooting happened. According to video obtained by TMZ, Harlow can be seen just feet from where the deadly scuffle began.

