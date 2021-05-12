Med Center Health to have vaccines for 12-15 year olds Sunday
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the CDC’s panel which recommended the vaccine for ages 12 to 15, Med Center Health says they will provide shots for that age group beginning Sunday.
The Med Center says they are partnering with local pediatrician offices as well. A parent or legal guardian must be present at the time of vaccination.
Parents can go to Graves Gilbert or Bowling Green Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Associates if they’re more comfortable getting their children vaccinated at a pediatrician’s office.
According to the Med Center, they prefer that individuals text to make an appointment, however, they do accept walk-ins.
Text ‘COVID’ to (270) 796-4400 to make an appointment.
