Police are on scene of a standoff on Humble Avenue in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News is on the scene of a police standoff on Humble Avenue in Glasgow, where police arrived on the scene at 3:45 p.m.

A man is inside and police say he is armed.

Negotiators are also on the scene trying to plead with the man to come out.

No info yet on what led to this standoff.

We will update as more details become available.

HAPPENING NOW: Police stand off on Humble Ave in Glasgow. Very few details at this time. Police have been on scene for over an hour. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/sufMJNvi2s — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) May 12, 2021

A man in the white house keeps coming in and out shouting things. There is a negotiator on a speaker trying to plead with the man. Police say they were initially called to the scene for the report of a man with a gun when he fled from officers. I am told it is just him inside. — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) May 12, 2021

