Police are on scene of a standoff on Humble Avenue in Glasgow
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News is on the scene of a police standoff on Humble Avenue in Glasgow, where police arrived on the scene at 3:45 p.m.
A man is inside and police say he is armed.
Negotiators are also on the scene trying to plead with the man to come out.
No info yet on what led to this standoff.
We will update as more details become available.
