Runners Lounge opens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Exciting news for runners, the new Runners Lounge has opened in Bowling Green.

“We actually started inside the Bike Rack in 2018, we had a small room in the restaurant and I thought I will make a shoe store out of it,” said Patrick Folker, Owner.

However, after seeing the need for a bigger space the Runners Lounge is moving to its new location. Being an avid runner Folker saw the need for this business in Bowling Green.

“There is a way to run, you could run badly or you could run well and running can actually be taught, and just through the years I have learned and thought I can teach people to run,” said Folker.

Not only do they offer all the runners merchandise you could need from shoes to socks.

Along with the store, they have an in-house physical therapist that offers unique services. Not only to runners but to everyone.

“For example, a nonrunner would see us, they come in and say they are on their feet 12 hours a day and their feet hurt so we could help out this individual. We also see someone who is a runner who wants to run their first 5K so we could help that individual. Then the seasoned runner who actually may want to qualify for Boston Marathon or something like that we could help them as well,” said Folker.

The Runners Lounge is located at 730 Fairview Avenue in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.