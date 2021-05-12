State allocates $880,000 for traffic, pedestrian safety at three Warren Co. Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor, Jacqueline Coleman, toured Bristow Elementary School in Warren County. The Lieutenant Governor announced that $880,000 in funding would go toward improving safety around three campuses including Bristow Elementary, the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School and Warren East High School.

“In order to have the type of state that we want, we have to invest in and honor our schools,” Coleman said. “I’m a former teacher and I know that the kids’ well-being and education and safety all go hand in hand and they are inseparable.”

Most of the funding, $750,000, will go to improve traffic safety outside of Bristow Elementary School. It will fund what is called an ‘RCUT’ intersection where most parents pass through to drop off or pick up their children. RCUT stands for ‘restricted crossing U-Turn.’

“It is an intersection design that eliminates the need for anyone to make a left-hand turn against traffic,” Coleman explained. “Instead, traffic will flow a little bit more downstream and then execute a legal U-Turn.”

The principal of Bristow Elementary said there have been a few accidents in this area in the past, and this investment should help mitigate that issue.

“When parents are arriving to the building and also leaving the building, cars are exiting and needing to go in both directions. So, as they leave the building, many times there are cars turning opposite directions trying to cross Louisville Road,” Principal Chris Stunson said.

$75,000 will go to make a left-turn lane outside of the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School building. “This funding will pay for resurfacing and re-stripping to have dual left-turn lanes at the intersection of Ky. Highway 2158 and 234,” Coleman said.

The other $55,000 will create new sidewalks and ramps in front of Warren East High School. The new sidewalk will lead students from the front entrance of the building to a crosswalk at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ky. Highway 526.

“When the bell rings, a lot of our students are heading maybe to the Minit Mart, maybe they’re walking home, maybe they’re meeting their ride. This will help provide a lot safer opportunity for our students to get there,” Jonathon Vincent, the principal of Warren East High School, said.

District 3 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be handling the construction of these new road and sidewalk improvements. It was not yet announced when the new projects will begin.

