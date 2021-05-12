Warming trend the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly clear and cool conditions are on tap for tonight. Temperature readings show nighttime lows dipping into the mid to low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday (wbko)

A quiet finish to the week is ahead as high pressure dominates the region. This will bring plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures! Daytime highs tomorrow will flirt with the upper 60s. We wake up to mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. The days will feel warmer as we climb into the lower 70s. Definitely get the outdoor chores off the to-do list during this time frame as we track stray showers on Sunday! Despite the rain, the warming trend continues into next week. Southerly winds will aid in the seasonably mild temperature’s we’ll continue to see. Expect isolated showers Monday and scattered showers on Tuesday. Daytime highs will climb to near 80 before we look at another round of isolated showers next Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. High 68, Low 43, winds NE-9

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 73, Low 54, winds SE-6

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 73, Low 54, winds SE-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1916)

Record Low: 35 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.26″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 7)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (8.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

