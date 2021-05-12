Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of stealing trailer
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a suspect accused of stealing a trailer.
According to a Facebook post from Warren County Sheriff’s office, the suspect stole a trailer from Richmond Rockfield Road on April 30.
The trailer is a 6x14 single ax trailer with a green stripe along the side.
If you have any information or recognize the suspect, contact KSP post 3 at 270-782-2010.
