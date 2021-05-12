Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of stealing trailer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a suspect accused of stealing a trailer.

According to a Facebook post from Warren County Sheriff’s office, the suspect stole a trailer from Richmond Rockfield Road on April 30.

The trailer is a 6x14 single ax trailer with a green stripe along the side.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, contact KSP post 3 at 270-782-2010.

The suspect pictured here next to his Lincoln Navigator stole a trailer from a residence on Richpond Rockfield Road on... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

