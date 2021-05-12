Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

