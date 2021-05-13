BGFD completes annual training at Bowling Green–Warren County Regional Airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Firefighters spent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening completing training at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.

“The goal of this is to be as prepared as possible in the event something were to happen at the airport,” Katie McKee, the public information officer with the Bowling Green Fire Department, said.

Each shift of firefighters worked through different emergency scenarios, after spending time in a classroom setting with Airport Manager Susan Harmon.

“The airport manager goes over a PowerPoint presentation with them to go over all procedures, regulations, layouts of the airport, taxiway colors of light, those sorts of things,” McKee said.

On Wednesday, the firefighters participating in the training responded to a mock tractor fire, fuel leak and aircraft fire. Each were at different locations on the airport’s property to help the first responders understand different points of access and how to prepare for air traffic.

The fire department was able to train with a donated jet this year. “They don’t actually light any of them on fire for this, but they do a controlled burn underneath,” McKee said.

Overall, Airport Manager Susan Harmon said the drills went smoothly.

