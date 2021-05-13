Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan

Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan.
Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Robbie Stovall loved sports. For years Robbie would attend every single one of his sister softball games. When his sister’s softball career ended, the Hot Rods became his new favorite pastime every summer.

“I played softball all through from eight years old until through college. He was always at my games. That was his favorite being at a sporting event. When I graduated college, it was this void of like, well, now, what do we take Robbie to because there are no softball games to go to anymore. So my parents heard about the Hot Rods in Bowling Green,” said Raissa Cecil, Robbie’s sister.

Once Robbie started attending the Hot Rods games there was no going back. Robbie loved the atmosphere, the food, and the mascots.

“He’s always enjoyed going to sporting events, he likes the atmosphere, and he loved the mascots. Everyone here was just so welcoming. He was at home when he walked through those gates there and it was the highlight of his summer every summer to get to come to the Hot Rods games,” said Randy Stovall, Robbie’s father.

Robbie was autistic and suffered from epilepsy. Robbie passed away in April from a fatal seizure. When the Hot Rods heard of his passing they knew they had to be there to support one of their biggest fans.

“Robbie was a key piece of what we do out here at the ballpark and that’s bringing joy and happiness to people. Unfortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to go to several funerals and when people are close to us, giving them our time is the least that we can do to say thank you for always coming out here. Thank you for being such a huge fan,” said Eric Leach, Hot Rods General Manager.

Robbie will be attending every Hot Rods game this season right behind home plate cheering them on in spirit. The team created a cut-out for him. His family had the opportunity to see him at the ballpark on opening night.

“We came on opening night and we were a little concerned about how we would react. But when we saw Robbie in the front row with the mascots, it just lightened our hearts and we enjoyed the game,” said Randy Stovall.

“We were happy to see him here,” added Rita Stovall, Robbie’s mother.

The Stovall family would like to thank the Hot Rods for their outpouring support and for always being so welcoming to their son.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Butler County Murder
UPDATE: New details on Butler County murder
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder
Gas Price Tracker
Gas Price Tracker

Latest News

Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost
Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost
Plan limits tuition increases to 3% over 2 years to help address campus budget challenges (AP)
CPE prioritizes college affordability with historically low tuition caps
Staying dry to end the work week but rain chances come back on Sunday
Plentiful sunshine on the way!
Owner of gym and cheer coach accused of rape
Owner of gym and cheer coach accused of rape