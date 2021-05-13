Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Robbie Stovall loved sports. For years Robbie would attend every single one of his sister softball games. When his sister’s softball career ended, the Hot Rods became his new favorite pastime every summer.

“I played softball all through from eight years old until through college. He was always at my games. That was his favorite being at a sporting event. When I graduated college, it was this void of like, well, now, what do we take Robbie to because there are no softball games to go to anymore. So my parents heard about the Hot Rods in Bowling Green,” said Raissa Cecil, Robbie’s sister.

Once Robbie started attending the Hot Rods games there was no going back. Robbie loved the atmosphere, the food, and the mascots.

“He’s always enjoyed going to sporting events, he likes the atmosphere, and he loved the mascots. Everyone here was just so welcoming. He was at home when he walked through those gates there and it was the highlight of his summer every summer to get to come to the Hot Rods games,” said Randy Stovall, Robbie’s father.

Robbie was autistic and suffered from epilepsy. Robbie passed away in April from a fatal seizure. When the Hot Rods heard of his passing they knew they had to be there to support one of their biggest fans.

“Robbie was a key piece of what we do out here at the ballpark and that’s bringing joy and happiness to people. Unfortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to go to several funerals and when people are close to us, giving them our time is the least that we can do to say thank you for always coming out here. Thank you for being such a huge fan,” said Eric Leach, Hot Rods General Manager.

Robbie will be attending every Hot Rods game this season right behind home plate cheering them on in spirit. The team created a cut-out for him. His family had the opportunity to see him at the ballpark on opening night.

“We came on opening night and we were a little concerned about how we would react. But when we saw Robbie in the front row with the mascots, it just lightened our hearts and we enjoyed the game,” said Randy Stovall.

“We were happy to see him here,” added Rita Stovall, Robbie’s mother.

The Stovall family would like to thank the Hot Rods for their outpouring support and for always being so welcoming to their son.

