Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards over $400,000 to South Central Kentucky nonprofits

Goodlettsville, Tennessee (WBKO) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding more than $400,000 in literacy grants to Kentucky nonprofit organizations. The grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donations to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

Some of the Kentucky recipients are listed below. A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online.

The grants awarded to Kentucky organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 8,427 residents.

Grant recipients include:

Non-profit organization Amount received Allen County Adult Education Center $10,000.00 Allen County Scottsville High School Summer School Program $3,000.00 Barren County Skills U $7,500.00 Boys & Girls Club of Allen County $3,000.00 Hart County Skills U $3,500.00 Joe Harrison Carter Elementary $2,000.00 Project C.A.M.P. Inc. $3,000.00 Simpson County Skills U $7,500.00 United Way of Southern Kentucky Inc $10,000.00 Warren County Public Schools $7,500.00 Warren County Skills U $5,000.00 Western Kentucky University Foundation $15,000.00 Western Kentucky University Foundation $20,000.00

Grant recipients say they plan to use the funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org .

