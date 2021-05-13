F.H.G Clothiers
About Us
Tim Brown has been in the clothing business since he was a sophomore in high school when he started working in a local retail store. He then owned his own high-end menswear operation at the age of twenty-three and has made men’s clothing his career for over 30 years. He worked in the menswear corporate setting for twenty years until he felt a “tug” to leave that environment. After his son, Tyler, returned from some military obligations, they started their own clothing business that was based on clothing and personal service with a purpose. That purpose was to build strong relationships with their clients that was about more than clothing. This purpose focuses on not only helping men with their clothing needs but to also encourage and empower them to affect the next generations of male leaders. Kacy Clemmons joined Tyler and together they are reshaping the way men shop and view fashion. FHG knows that confidence can change the way a man lives his life and clothing can be a big part of that confidence. FHG is about getting what you want…the right fit…the right fabric…the right details…the right style.
Contact Us
Show Room | 270-904-1115
Custom Clothing
Tyler Brown | 270-779-5473tyler@fhgclothiers.com
Kacy Clemmons | 270-779-8344kacy@fhgclothiers.com
Tim Brown | 270-791-7402tbrown@fhgclothiers.com
Location
861 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green KY 42101
Store Hours
- 10am – 6pm Monday – Friday
- 10am – 2pm Saturday
- Or By Appointment
